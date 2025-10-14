AISSEE Admission 2026: Sainik School Class 6th, 9th Registration Underway At nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AISSEE Admission 2026: The Sainik School Society (SSS) has begun the registration process for admissions to Sainik Schools and newly established Sainik Schools across the country. Students or their parents can submit applications for the entrance examination on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website — nta.nic.in — until October 30 (5 pm). The entrance exam will be conducted in January 2026, in English for Class 9 and in 13 different languages for Class 6. Applications are open for all Sainik Schools, including 69 new schools offering admission to Class 6 and 19 newly approved schools offering admission to Class 9.

AISSEE Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria

The age criteria for admission to Sainik Schools have been set. For Class 6, candidates must be between 10 and 12 years old as of March 31, 2026. Admission for girls will initially be offered only in Class 6. For Class 9, girls will be admitted based on the availability of seats, and candidates must be between 13 and 15 years old as of March 31, 2026.

AISSEE Admission 2026: Steps to download here

Go to the official website’s Sainik School section: exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society. On the homepage, click on “Registration for AISSEE-2026 Examination.” A new page will open — choose either new registration or login. For first-time registration, complete the application form and pay the required fee. Once done, you will be successfully registered for the entrance exam.

AISSEE Admission 2026: Application fees

The AISSEE application fee has been raised this year. General category candidates are required to pay Rs 850, up from Rs 800 last year, while SC and ST category candidates will need to pay Rs 700, compared to Rs 650 previously.

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 will be conducted in a pen-and-paper format using Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on an OMR sheet. For Class 6, the exam will be held in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, for a total of 300 marks and a duration of 150 minutes. The Language section will have 25 questions worth 50 marks, Mathematics will have 50 questions worth 3 marks each, and the Intelligence section will include 25 questions worth 50 marks. The Class 9 entrance exam will be conducted for 180 minutes.