AISSEE ANSWER KEY 2025

AISSEE Class 6th, 9th Final Answer Key 2025 Released At exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025: Candidates who appeared for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam can download the final answer key from the official AISSEE website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 20, 2025, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for AISSEE 2025 for both Class 6 and Class 9. Candidates who appeared for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination can download the final answer key from the official AISSEE website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.

The entrance exam was conducted on April 5, 2025. For Class 6, the exam took place from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM, while the Class 9 exam was held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The test was conducted using OMR sheets for admissions into Class 6 and Class 9. The provisional answer key was published on May 5, and the objection window remained open until May 7, 2025.

AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate is eligible for admission to the existing Sainik Schools if he/ she secures a minimum of 25 percent marks in each subject of the exam and 40 percent marks in aggregate of all the subjects of AISSEE-2025.

AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

  1. Go to the official AISSEE website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE.
  2. On the homepage, click on the link titled “AISSEE Final Answer Key 2025 for Class 6 & 9.”
  3. A PDF file will open, displaying the final answer keys.
  4. Download the file and take a printout for future reference.

AISSEE Final Class 6th Answer Key 2025; direct link here

AISSEE Final Class 9th Answer Key 2025; direct link here

However, there is no minimum marks requirement for candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories. Their admission will be based on inter-se merit within their respective categories, provided they meet the eligibility criteria, are medically fit, and their documents are successfully verified.

