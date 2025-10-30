AISSEE Sainik School Admission 2026: Registration Ends Today At exams.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

AISSEE Sainik School Admission 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration window for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply can now do it through the official website, i.e. exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/.

Candidates must note that the last date to pay the application fee is 31st October, 2025. And then NTA will open the correction window on 2nd November, 2025. The correction window will be closed on 4th November, 2025.

The AISSEE 2026 examination is scheduled to take place in January 2026 in offline (pen-and-paper) mode. It will consist of multiple-choice questions. The duration of the exam will be 150 minutes for Class 6 and 180 minutes for Class 9. For Class 6 admissions, the test will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM, while for Class 9, it will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

AISSEE Sainik School Admission 2026: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/.

Step 2: You will find the registration link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen to register, complete the registration process.

Step 4: Login into your account using the register details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with personal and academic information.

Step 6: Upload the required documents then pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 7: Re-check all the details and then submit it.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.