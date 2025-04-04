AKTU One View Result 2025: Odd, Even Semester Results Declared At aktu.ac.in- Check Direct Link Here

AKTU One View Result 2025: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, has announced the One View Result 2025 for both odd and even semester examinations. Students who took part in the UG and PG semester exams can now view their results online at the official website — www.aktu.ac.in. To check the AKTU One View Result 2025, candidates must enter their roll number. The results are available exclusively in online mode, and students are advised to download and save a copy for future reference.

The AKTU One View Result 2025 covers the results of both regular and carry-over exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. The odd semester exams for the 1st, 3rd, and 5th semesters were held in January 2025.

AKTU One View Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website: aktu.ac.in

Click on the 'Result' section on the homepage

Choose the 'One View Display Student Result Data' option

A login page will open

Enter your roll number and password

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

AKTU One View Result 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Name of the candidate Candidate’s photograph Examination name Year and semester Subject names and codes Subject-wise marks Total marks Grade Result status

If a student is not happy with their marks, AKTU gives them a chance to apply for revaluation or scrutiny. Revaluation means the answer sheets will be checked again carefully. Scrutiny involves checking the total marks and making sure no questions were left unchecked. These applications usually open 7 to 10 days after the results are announced. Students should visit aktu.ac.in or check their college notice boards for the exact dates.