AKTU One View Result 2025 Released At aktu.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AKTU One View Result 2025: Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, has announced the One View Result 2025 for odd semester exams. The results cover various UG and PG programmes such as BFAD, BVoc, MTech, MURP, MArch, BTech, BPharma, and MCA. Students who took the June exams can now check their results on the official website, www.aktu.ac.in. Earlier this year, AKTU had declared the even semester results. With this new update, students can now review their academic performance in both regular and supplementary exams across multiple semesters through the One View Result 2025 portal.

AKTU conducts semester exams twice a year for both even and odd semesters. The recently released results are for the even semester exams held in June 2025 across various UG and PG programmes. These include the 3rd, 5th, and 7th semesters of BFAD; 3rd and 5th of BVoc; 3rd semester of MTech, MURP, and MArch; and 5th and 7th of BTech and BPharma.

AKTU One View Result 2025: Here’s how to download scorecards

Step 1: Go to the official AKTU website at www.aktu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose the link titled ‘One View Result 2025 – Even Semester’.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details accurately.

Step 5: Submit the information to view your result. Download and save the provisional mark sheet for future use.

The announcement also includes MCA and MBA results for the respective semesters. It covers both regular and carry-over exams, offering a complete overview of student performance. Students should note that the mark sheets available online are provisional. Official mark sheets will be issued later by the university, so students are advised to download and retain the provisional ones for reference