Allahabad University UG Result 2025: B.A, B.Sc, LLM Results Released At allduniv.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Allahabad University Result 2025: The University of Allahabad has officially announced the results for several undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under the 2025 academic session. The results have been declared for Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Part II, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Part II, and Master of Law (LL.M.) Semester 1. Students who took part in these examinations can now access their scorecards through the university’s official website — allduniv.ac.in.

As per the data shared by the university, a total of 1,474 candidates appeared for the B.Sc. Part II examination, out of which 891 students successfully passed the exam. Meanwhile, in the LL.M. Semester 1 examination, 187 students appeared and 156 of them have cleared the exam. The performance in these exams reflects the university’s ongoing commitment to maintaining academic rigour and transparency in the evaluation process.

Candidates are advised to visit the university portal and enter their roll number and other required credentials to view their individual results. The result page will provide a detailed mark sheet, including subject-wise scores and overall qualifying status.

Allahabad University Result 2025: Steps to download marksheet here

1. Visit the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in.

2. Go to the ticker and click on students.

3. A drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on result link.

4. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Allahabad University Result 2025: Details mentioend on marksheet