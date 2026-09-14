Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /AMU women's college students protest over alleged poor-quality hostel food

AMU women's college students protest over alleged poor-quality hostel food

The student said insects, plastic, glass and hair had allegedly been found in the hostel food and that students were distressed over the issue.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 04:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
AMU women's college students protest over alleged poor-quality hostel food

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
AMU women's college students protest over alleged poor-quality hostel food
2
3
4
5