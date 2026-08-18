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Anklets, spirits and fear: Why 600 students fled this Maharashtra hostel

Health experts who visited the school have firmly rejected the idea that the episode was caused by spirits.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:51 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:52 AM IST
Anklets, spirits and fear: Why 600 students fled this Maharashtra hostel

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Anklets, spirits and fear: Why 600 students fled this Maharashtra hostel
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