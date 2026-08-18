/Anklets, spirits and fear: Why 600 students fled this Maharashtra hostel

Authorities in Maharashtra's Amravati district are grappling with an unusual crisis after nearly 600 tribal students left a government-run residential school hostel, claiming that some girls there had been possessed by spirits.
The incident has unfolded over the past few weeks at a tribal residential school in Doma village of Chikhaldara taluka, in the tribal-dominated Melghat region, more than 700 km from Mumbai.
The scare began on July 22, when four girls at the hostel reportedly started behaving unusually, crying and laughing uncontrollably.
According to a hostel source, some of the girls also claimed to have heard the sound of anklets clanking, further fuelling fear among the other students.
As word of the girls' strange behaviour spread, rumours took hold that the hostel was haunted.
Over the following days, nearly 600 of the roughly 810 boys and girls housed at the school left the premises and returned home, believing the building to be possessed by spirits.
School run by the Tribal Development Department, houses around 810 students
Health experts who visited the school have firmly rejected the idea that the episode was caused by spirits.
A senior Tribal Development Department official said the girls' symptoms could instead be linked to mental stress, while a psychological report prepared by authorities attributed the situation to a mix of fear, superstition, stress, and local beliefs.
Several local theories nonetheless circulated among students and villagers to explain the incident:
Senior office-bearers from the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti, an organisation that works to counter superstition, visited the school and counselled the students, urging them to view the incident from a scientific perspective rather than give in to blind belief.
Amravati MP Balwant Wankhade has also appealed to students not to be afraid and to resume attending classes.
Headmaster Sanjay Chaudhary said efforts are currently underway to counsel the affected girls and encourage all students to return to the hostel and continue their education.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.