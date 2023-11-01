Anna University Results 2023 Released At coe1.annauniv.edu- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Anna University Results 2023 are out on their official website for the students who have appeared for the 1st, 3rd, and 5th semester examinations. Candidates who appeared for the UG and PG examinations can download and check their results on the Anna University official website. On October 31, the notice was issued on the official website, which contained information about the results and released information for different semesters of UG/PG.

The result has been announced for the April-May 2023 examination of 1st year UG/PG and PG final year (B.E/B.Arch/B.Tech/M.B.A/M.B.A(PT)/M.B.A. Integrated Management UG 1st Year and PG 2nd Year (M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch) Revaluation.

Through the student login part of the Anna University website, candidates can check and download their UG/PG April 2023 test by entering their login information, which includes their institution code, register number, and date of birth.

Anna University Results 2023: Steps to Download

Go to the Anna University official website at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Click on the link that reads the UG and PG semester results for 2023.

The student login window appears.

Enter all the required details and click submit.

Now your Anna University 2023 result appears on the screen.

Download the result and save the window for future reference.

Anna University Results 2023; direct link to download here

Candidates who want to give their answer sheet for rechecking first apply for a photocopy of their answer sheet by paying Rs. 300 per sheet before November 4, 2023. The web portal will be closed after that.

Note: The Anna University official website "coe1.annauniv.edu." is facing some issues in loading the student results due to heavy traffic.

Therefore, if the students are not able to download their results, they can try checking them after some time. Due to the heavy traffic on the website, it is possible that it may load slowly for some time.