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Anti-paper leak bill 2026 in Lok Sabha: 10-year jail, Rs 10 crore fine proposed amid NEET row

Anti-paper-leak bill 2026: It seeks to amend the existing Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, tightening India's legal framework against paper leaks and organised examination fraud.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 10:22 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Anti-paper leak bill 2026 in Lok Sabha: 10-year jail, Rs 10 crore fine proposed amid NEET row

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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