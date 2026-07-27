/Anti-paper leak bill 2026 in Lok Sabha: 10-year jail, Rs 10 crore fine proposed amid NEET row

Anti-paper-leak bill 2026: The government on Monday introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, its flagship legislative response to the NEET-UG paper leak crisis.
The proposed bill comes after weeks of nationwide student protests and led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the weekend.
The Bill, moved by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, comes barely 48 hours after Pradhan stepped down amid sustained political pressure and continued student agitation, and just days after the Union Cabinet cleared the amendment package on July 24.
It seeks to amend the existing Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, tightening India's legal framework against paper leaks and organised examination fraud.
According to reports, the amendment aims to:
The debate on the Bill is expected to stretch across 8 to 12 hours, with MPs from both the treasury and opposition benches taking part extensively.
Several senior NDA leaders are expected to speak in support of the legislation, including Bansuri Swaraj, Tejasvi Surya, Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, Shrikant Shinde, Sunil Tatkare, Anupriya Patel, Arun Bharti and Shrikrishna Lavu.
Adding to the day's charged atmosphere, DMK MP TR Baalu has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on an immediate ban on NEET and an inquiry into the alleged use of lethal weapons against protesting students during the "Sansad Chalo" march at Jantar Mantar.
The Bill's introduction follows an intense period of political turbulence, with the NEET-UG paper leak controversy sparking an unprecedented student-led movement, sustained opposition protests, and repeated disruptions in Parliament through the early part of the Monsoon Session.
Ahead of the Bill's tabling, Jitendra Singh and Union Health Minister JP Nadda had also held talks with a delegation from the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in an attempt to defuse the wider agitation.
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