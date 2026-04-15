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NewsEducationAP 1st, 2nd Inter Result 2026: How to check class 12th results via DigiLocker and at resultsbie.ap.gov.in
AP INTER RESULTS 2026

AP 1st, 2nd Inter Result 2026: How to check class 12th results via DigiLocker and at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Results 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is set to release the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2026 online today at 10:31 AM. Download your result using login details.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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AP 1st, 2nd Inter Result 2026: How to check class 12th results via DigiLocker and at resultsbie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Results 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is set to release the AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2026 online today at 10:31 AM. Students who have appeared can easily access their scorecards through both the official website and DigiLocker. Here is a step-by-step guide to check the results along with the required login details.

Check AP Inter Result 2026 on Official Website

Students can visit the official result portal once the results are declared.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Step 1: Visit Official Website

Go to the official BIEAP result website:

  • bie.ap.gov.in
  • results.ap.gov.in (as activated)

Step 2: Click on Result Link
Select “AP Inter 1st Year Result 2026” or “AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter Login Details

You will need the following details:

Hall Ticket Number

Date of Birth (if required)

Step 4: Submit Details

Click on Submit to view your result.

Step 5: Download Scorecard
Your result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future use.

How to check AP Inter Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker for easy digital storage.

Step 1: Log in to DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app and sign in using:

Mobile number or Aadhaar number

OTP verification

Step 2: Go to Education Section

Click on “Issued Documents” or “Education” tab.

Step 3: Select Board

Choose Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP).

Step 4: Enter Details
Provide required details such as:

Hall Ticket Number

Year of Examination (2026)

Step 5: Download Marksheet
Once verified, your AP Inter marksheet will be displayed. You can download or save it digitally.

AP Inter Result 2026 can be checked easily through both the official website and DigiLocker. While the official website provides instant result access, DigiLocker offers a secure digital marksheet that can be stored and used for future academic purposes.

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