AP DSC 2025 Admit Card OUT At apdsc.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link To Download The Hall Ticket Here

AP DSC 2025 Admit Card: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has officially released the admit cards for the Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) 2025 today, i.e. 30th May, 2025, Friday. All the candidates can now download the Mega DSC admit card from the official website, i.e apdsc.apcfss.in.

Candidates will have to use their login details like their user ID and password to access their admit cards. The examination will take place from 6th June to 6th July, 2025 across the multiple examination centres. Candidates must take their admit cards with them on the day of the examination or else they won’t get entry.

AP DSC 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- apdsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: You will see the link to download the admit card on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your User Id and password correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your AP DSC hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your details and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your admit card for the day of the examination.

There are 16,347 vacancies that will be filled by the AP DSC and there are over 5.6 lakh applications received for the examination this year, and there are over 3.5 lakh candidates who have registered for the examination. Hall ticket is an important document for the examination so students must check the details mentioned on it correctly like their name, photograph, signature, exam date and time along with examination centre address. Candidates must check their official websites for all the important updates.