AP DSC Mega Result 2025 Declared At apdsc.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP DSC Result 2025: The Department of School Education (DSE) in Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of the MEGA DSC Recruitment Examination 2025. Candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in. The recruitment exam was completed on Sunday, July 6, 2025. After the test, the department published a provisional answer key and gave candidates a chance to raise objections if they found any errors. These objections were carefully reviewed, and the necessary changes were made before releasing the final answer key.

This recruitment process is being held to fill a total of 16,347 teaching and related posts in schools across the state. The announcement of the results marks an important step for many aspiring teachers who have been eagerly waiting for their selection status.

AP DSC Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website apdsc.apcfss.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the AP DSC result.

Enter your login credentials and submit the form.

View your result on the screen and download it for future reference.

School Assistants (SAs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs – Special Education) will be selected based on 80% of the marks scored in the AP DSC exam and 20% from the APTET or CTET score. The same criteria apply to Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) and SGTs – Special Education, with 80% weightage for AP DSC marks and 20% for APTET or CTET marks.

For School Assistants in Physical Education and Physical Education Teachers, the selection will be entirely based on AP DSC marks, which carry 100% weightage, with no TET requirement. The qualifying marks for CTET and APTET are 90 for OC and EWS candidates, 75 for BC candidates, and 60 for candidates from SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen categories.