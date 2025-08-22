AP DSC Merit List 2025 Expected To Be Out Today At apdsc.apcfss.in- Steps to Download Here

AP DSC Merit List 2025: The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) is expected to release the merit list for the 2025 teacher recruitment today, i.e. 22nd August, 2025. However, the committee has not released anything officially announced about the release but according to media reports it is expected soon.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 16,347 teaching positions across the state. The positions included are, school assistants (SA), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Physical Education Teachers (PET), and principals. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check the merit list through the official website, i.e. apdsc.apcfss.in.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Step to Download the Merit List

Step 1: Go to the official website- apdsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of 'Merit List’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on the screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your username, password, and captcha correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, select your district and your Merit list will appear on your screen in the PDF format.

Step 6: Check the list then download it for future reference.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Documents Required for Verification

Shortlisted candidates will have to attend the certificate verification process at the designated district centers. The specific date, time, and venue will be provided in the call letter. During verification, candidates must present their original documents, which include the hall ticket, mark sheets, TET certificate, caste certificate, income certificate, local status certificate, Aadhaar card, along with passport-size photographs. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.