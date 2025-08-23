AP DSC Merit List 2025 Released At apdsc.apcfss.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP DSC Merit List 2025: The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the AP DSC Merit List 2025. Candidates who took part in the Mega DSC recruitment examination can now check their results on the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in. The merit list has been published district-wise and zone-wise, ensuring that applicants can easily find their details based on their respective regions.

After the release of the merit list, the district education departments will begin issuing appointment orders to the selected candidates. Those who receive their appointment orders will be required to join the institutions assigned to them. This step marks the beginning of their service in the education sector, where they will contribute to the academic growth and development of students across Andhra Pradesh.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Number of vacancies

The AP DSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 16,347 teaching vacancies. Out of these, 14,088 posts are available at the district level, while 2,259 posts fall under the state or zonal level. The vacancies cover a wide range of teaching roles, including School Assistants (SAs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), and Physical Education Teachers (PETs), along with other positions.

The Mega DSC examination was successfully conducted on July 6, 2025. Following the exam, the department released a provisional answer key and invited candidates to submit any objections. After carefully reviewing the submissions, necessary corrections were made, and the final answer key was prepared. The official results were subsequently declared on August 11, 2025.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official AP DSC website at apdsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for AP DSC Merit List 2025.

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to choose the district and post-wise option.

Step 4: The merit list PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details in the merit list and proceed to download it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the PDF for future use.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Qualifying marks

School Assistants (SAs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs – Special Education): Selection will be determined using 80% weightage for AP DSC marks and 20% weightage for APTET/CTET scores.

Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) and SGTs – Special Education: Candidates will be selected based on 80% AP DSC marks and 20% APTET/CTET scores.

School Assistants (Physical Education) and Physical Education Teachers: Selection will rely entirely on AP DSC marks (100%), as there is no TET requirement for these posts.