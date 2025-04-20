AP DSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For More Than 16000 Posts At apdsc.apcfss.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP DSC Recruitment 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Government’s Department of School Education has started the application process for 16,347 teacher posts under the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) recruitment drive 2025. All the interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive through the official website, i.e. apdsc.apcfss.in.

The registration is open from 20th April, 2025 to 15th May, 2025. The examination will take place from 6th June, 2025 to 6th July, 2025 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format. “The government has decided to conduct a Mega DSC to fill 16,347 teacher posts. The notification will be released on April 20, 2025, and applications will be accepted until May 15," said the official notice.

AP DSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1- Go to the official website- apdsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2- You will see the tab of “Register Now” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- Read all the instructions carefully and click on the “proceed” button.

Step 4- Fill all the required details to generate a one time password (OTP).

Step 5- Upload all the documents according to the instructions mentioned.

Step 6- Pay the application fees and submit the form.

Step 7- Print out the copy for future reference.

AP DSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria and Important Instructions

All the candidates who are between the age of 18 and 44 years are eligible to sit for the recruitment. And the educational qualification depends on the post you are applying for. Candidates are advised to read the official manual carefully and must note that filling the recruitment form does not guarantee the selection. If any candidate is caught submitting the wrong information, they will be directly rejected from the recruitment. Additionally, all the applicants should check the official website for all the updates.