AP DSC Result 2025: Final Answer Key Released, Result To Be Out Soon At apdsc.apcfss.in- Check Details Here

AP DSC Result 2025: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has officially released the final answer key and the response sheet for the AP District Selection Committee (DSC) 2025. And is expected to announce the results for AP DSC 2025 soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the Mega DSC recruitment examination 2025 will be able to check their results through the official website, i.e. apdsc.apcfss.in.

The exam took place from 6th June, 2025 to 6th July, 2025. According to the official notice, the provisional answer key was released on 8th July, 2025 and all the candidates were given a time of seven days to raise the objections against the initial answer key if they were not satisfied. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 16,347 posts.

AP DSC Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- apdsc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of AP DSC 2025 Result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your AP DSC Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result then save and download it for future reference.

AP DSC Result 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for the AP Mega DSC Results 2025 involves multiple stages to ensure the recruitment of qualified candidates. It begins with a written test known as the Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT). Along with the written exam, the evaluation of scores from the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) plays a significant role in determining merit. Candidates who clear these stages successfully are then called for document verification. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.