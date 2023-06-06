AP EAMCET 2023 Result Date: APSCHE Results To Be Released Soon At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, manabadi- Steps To Check Scorecard Here

AP EAMCET 2023 Result: The date for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2023, is scheduled to be confirmed this week. According to local reports, APSCHE and JNTU Anantapur will release the EAMCET AP results next week. When the AP EAPCET Result is released, aspirants will be able to view it on the official website -cets.apsche.ap.gov.in and manabadi.

According to reports, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has indicated that the AP EAMCET Results 2023 will be released on June 12, 2023. APSCHE Chairman K Hemachandra Reddy told media reporters that the EAMCET results would be released on Monday.

AP EAMCET 2023: Steps to download scorecard here

Visit the AP EAMCET official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in 2023.

Click on the link of AP EAMCET results 2023.

Login using the registration and hall ticket number.

The result of AP EAMCET 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

The EAMCET answer keys for engineering, agriculture, and medical have already been released by APSCHE and JNTU Anantapur. The final solution key and result are scheduled to be announced at the same time.

The engineering stream of the AP EAMCET 2023 was held from May 15 to 19, 2023, while the AM stream was held from May 22 to 23, 2023. The common admission exam is likely to have been taken by approximately 3 lakh candidates