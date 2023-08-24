AP EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment Result Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Direct Link To Download Here

AP EAMCET 2023: The AP EAMCET Counselling Result has been published on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, by the Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Technical Education (APSCHE). Using their AP EAMCET hall ticket number and password, applicants who enrolled in Engineering and Pharmacy programs can view the seat allocation results.

Candidates who received a seat during this initial round of AP EAMCET counseling will need to self-report and enroll at the designated college. The candidates must report to their assigned colleges between August 23 and August 31, 2023, in accordance with the AP EAMCET Counselling schedule.



AP EAMCET 2023: Here's how to download

1. Visit the official website--cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the AP EAMCET 2023 counseling result link

3. A new login page would open

4. Enter your AP EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth

5. Access the AP EAMCET seat allotment result and download it

6. Take a print out for the future references

Candidates should be aware that downloading your seat allotment order is required because you will be requested for it upon reporting to the designated college.

Candidates must also ensure they have the other requested documents listed on the letter of allocation and bring them with them while reporting. According to the counseling timetable, Andhra Pradesh Engineering and Pharmacy classes will start on August 31