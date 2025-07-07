AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling: Registration Process Starts Today At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link to Apply, Important Dates Here

AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Process: The Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the first phase of Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET, formerly AP EAMCET) 2025. All the candidates who have passed the entrance test can now apply for the counselling process through the official website, i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Process: Important Dates

The registration process will start from tomorrow, i.e. 7th July, 2025 and last date to register and fee payment is 16th July, 2025.

Online verification of documents/certificates uploaded is from 7th to 17th July, 2025.

Web Option Entry from 13th to 18th July, 2025.

Window to change web options on 19th July, 2025

Seat Allotment result will be declared on 22nd July, 2025

Candidates will have to report to the allotted college from 23rd to 26th July, 2025

Classes for new session will begin from 4th August, 2025

AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Process: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘Candidate Registration’ on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to enter the details.

Step 4: Now enter your EAPCET hall ticket number along with your rank and submit it.

Step 5: Pay the required fees which is Rs. 1200 for all and Rs. 600 for SC/ST.

Step 6: Upload all the asked documents according to the instructions provided.

AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Process: Documents Required

Candidates must note that they will have to submit these documents on time to get an admission, Their AP EAPCET 2025 Rank card, their class 10th and 12th marksheet, Transfer certificate, Registration fee payment receipt, caste certificate (if applicable), Income certificate (if applicable), Residence and local status certificate (if applicable). All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.