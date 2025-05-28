AP EAMCET 2025: Engineering Exam Answer Key Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP EAMCET 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, has published the preliminary answer key for the AP EAMCET 2025 engineering stream today, May 28. Students who took the exam can now view the master question papers and their individual response sheets on the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. If candidates find any errors in the provisional answer key, they can raise objections by logging in with their registered mobile number and the necessary details. The last date to submit challenges is May 30, 2025, by 5 PM.

A team of subject experts will thoroughly evaluate all the submitted objections. If any are deemed valid, appropriate changes will be incorporated into the final answer key. The AP EAMCET 2025 results will be announced based on this revised and final version.

AP EAMCET 2025: Qualifying marks

To qualify for AP EAPCET 2025, candidates must secure at least 25% of the total marks used for ranking. However, there is no minimum qualifying mark for students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories. Their admission, however, will be subject to the availability of seats reserved for these categories.

AP EAMCET 2025: Steps to download answer key here

To download the AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key, students can follow these easy steps:

Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Click on the link labeled “Master question papers with preliminary keys.”

Select the correct answer key PDF based on your exam date and session.

To access your personal response sheet, click on the ‘Response Sheets’ link.

Enter your registration number and hall ticket number to download your response sheet.

JNTU Kakinada successfully held the AP EAMCET 2025 engineering exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) between May 21 and May 27.

Now officially referred to as AP EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test), this state-level entrance exam is organized by APSCHE. It provides a pathway for students seeking admission into undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy at institutions across Andhra Pradesh.