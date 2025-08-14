AP EAMCET 2025 Final Allotment Result OUT At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Allotment Result: The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the result of final phase allotment for AP EAMCET (also, AP EAPCET) today, i.e. 14th August, 2025. The allotment result has been released for the engineering and pharmacy courses for the 2025 academic session. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase can now check their result through the official website, i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates must know that if the seats have been allotted to them in the final round then they will have to physically report to the allotted college and get their documents verified. The last date to report to the college is 20th August, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of AP EAMCET seat allotment result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly like your AP EAPCET Hall Ticket and date of birthand then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the allotted seat and download it for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment: Documents Required

Candidates reporting to their allotted colleges after AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment must carry both original documents and photocopies for verification. The essential documents include the AP EAMCET 2025 rank card and allotment letter, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets along with pass certificates, transfer and conduct certificates, Aadhaar card, caste certificate (if applicable), transfer certificate, and study certificate from class VI to intermediate and an income certificate for those applying for fee reimbursement. Additionally, candidates should also carry a few passport-size photographs for administrative purposes. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.