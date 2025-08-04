AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Released At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Steps To Check, Other Details Here

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment: The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the result of final phase allotment for AP EAMCET (also, AP EAPCET) today, i.e. 4th August, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase can now check their result through the official website, i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates must know that if the seats have been allotted to them in the final round then they will have to physically report to the allotted college and get their documents verified. The last date to report to the college is 8th August, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of AP EAMCET final phase allotment result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the allotted seat and download it for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment: Documents Required

Candidates reporting to their allotted colleges after AP EAMCET 2025 seat allotment must carry both original documents and photocopies for verification. The essential documents include the AP EAMCET 2025 rank card and allotment letter, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets along with pass certificates, transfer and conduct certificates, Aadhaar card, caste certificate (if applicable), and an income certificate for those applying for fee reimbursement. Additionally, candidates should also carry a few passport-size photographs for administrative purposes.

The registration for the final phase of AP EAMCET counselling began on 27th July and the last day to register was 30th July. The application fees for the OC/BC category students was Rs. 1200 and fees for SC/ST category candidates was Rs. 600. Candidates had time to get their documents verified between July 28 and July 30. Following this, candidates could fill in their web options from July 28 to July 31, while the facility to make changes in the selected options was available on August 1, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.