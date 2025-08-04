AP EAMCET 2025: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Details Here

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment: The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the result of final phase allotment for AP EAMCET (also, AP EAPCET) today, i.e. 4th August, 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates must know that if the seats have been allotted to them in the final round then they will have to physically report to the allotted college and get their documents verified. The last date to report to the college is 8th August, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of AP EAMCET final phase allotment result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the allotted seat and download it for future reference.

The registration for the final phase of AP EAMCET counselling began on 27th July and the last day to register was 30th July. The application fees for the OC/BC category students was Rs. 1200 and fees for SC/ST category candidates was Rs. 600. Candidates had time to get their documents verified between July 28 and July 30. Following this, candidates could fill in their web options from July 28 to July 31, while the facility to make changes in the selected options was available on August 1, 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.