AP EAMCET 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Soon At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP EAMCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the AP EAMCET 2025 Round 1 seat allotment results soon on its official website. Students who qualified the exam and applied for Round 1 counselling can check their allotment results on the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in — once released. To view the allotment order, candidates will need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth.

Those who are allotted a seat must complete self-reporting and document verification at the assigned colleges between July 23 and July 26 to confirm their admission. Classes are scheduled to begin on August 4. AP EAMCET is conducted for admission into BE and BTech courses at engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAMCET 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Seat Allotment Result – Phase 1.”

Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your seat allotment details will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future reference.

AP EAMCET 2025: Documents required

AP EAMCET 2025 Rank Card

AP EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket

Intermediate or equivalent marksheet

Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or equivalent)

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Study Certificates from Class 6 to Intermediate

Valid EWS Certificate for 2025 (if applicable)

Residence Certificate for the past 7 years preceding the qualifying examination

Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of parent (father or mother)

Income Certificate

Local Status Certificate (if applicable)

Candidates must carry both original documents and photocopies of all the above-mentioned certificates while reporting to their allotted college.