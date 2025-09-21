AP EAMCET 2025 Round 3 And Final Phase Allotment Result 2025 OUT At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, Complete Physical Reporting By Sep 23- Check Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially declared the results for the Phase 3 seat allotment results for AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 on 20th September, 2025. All the candidates who have participated for the counselling will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: What After the Result?

The counselling is being conducted for the candidates to take admission into the engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture programmes. And candidates who have been allotted the seats in round 3 and final seat allotment will have to physically report to the allotted college by 23rd September, 2025.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: You will find the Phase 3 seat allotment result link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your hall ticket number along with your date of birth and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your round 3 seat allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the allotment and download the allotment order and take a printout for reporting at the assigned college.

AP EAMCET 2025: Documents required

AP EAMCET 2025 rank card

AP EAMCET 2025 hall ticket

AP EAMCET 2025 allotment letter

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets and certificates

Birth certificate

Transfer certificate

Study certificates from Class VI to intermediate

EWS certificate (if applicable)

Residence certificate for the seven years preceding the qualifying exam

Andhra Pradesh state residence certificate

Integrated community certificate

Income certificate

Local status certificate

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important dates.