AP EAMCET Agriculture, Pharmacy Answer Key 2025 Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the answer keys for AP EAMCET 2025 (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test). Candidates can download the AP EAMCET 2025 answer key and response sheet from the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates need to enter their registration number, hall ticket number, and registered mobile number to download the answer key. If any candidate is not satisfied with a particular answer, they can submit objections to the provisional key by May 29.

Subject matter experts will review the submitted objections, and any valid discrepancies will be corrected in the final answer key. The AP EAMCET 2025 results will be declared based on this final version. The AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 was conducted on May 19 and 20.

To access the answer key, candidates must enter their Registration Number, EAPCET Hall Ticket Number, and Mobile Number. Those who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key can submit their challenges by Thursday, May 29, 2025, until 5 PM.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Click on the link provided for the AP EAMCET 2025 answer key on the homepage. Enter your login credentials on the new page and submit. View your answer key displayed on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

The exam was conducted online in two shifts each day — from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 2 PM to 5 PM. The results are expected to be announced on June 14, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025, now renamed as AP EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test), is a state-level entrance exam organized by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). It is the qualifying exam for admission into undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy across colleges in Andhra Pradesh.