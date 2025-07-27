AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Phase Registration Begins Today At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link, Important Dates Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has officially started the final phase registration of the AP EAMCET (Also, AP EAPCET) Counselling 2025 today, i.e. 27th July, 2025. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the final phase of counselling can do it through the official website, i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

The last date to pay the registration fee is 30th July, 2025 according to the official notice. Candidates will have to get their documents verified from 28th July, 2025 to 30th July, 2025. Additionally, the web-options will be available for the candidates who are registered and eligible from 28th July, 2025 to 31st July, 2025. And candidates will have opportunity to change their options on 1st August and then seat allotment result will be resealed on 4th August, 2025. Then, candidates will have to self-report to the college from 4th August, 2025 to 8th August, 2025.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 final phase registration’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to register.

Step 4: Register yourself with your contact details then login into account using the registered details.

Step 5: Now the application form and enter your personal and academic information correctly.

Step 6: Then upload the required documents according to the instructions.

Step 7: Pay the application fees to complete the process.

Step 8: Submit the form and download the page for future reference.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Application Fees

The application fees for the OC/BC category students is Rs. 1200 and fees for SC/ST category candidates is Rs. 600. The payment can be made online through credit card/debit card/ net banking, and more. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.