AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Till Tomorrow, Apply At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the extension for the registration of the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2025 counselling. All the candidates who are interested in participating for the counselling can now register for it through the official website, i.e. eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important Dates

The online registration window will remain open till 14th September, 2025.

Online certificate verification will take place from 9th to 15th September, 2025.

Candidates can exercise their web-options between 9th and 15th September, 2025.

A one-day facility to edit web-options will be available on 16th September, 2025.

The seat allotment result will be declared on 18th September, 2025.

Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges between 18th and 22nd September, 2025.

The commencement of classes is scheduled for 19th September, 2025.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website- eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Select “Candidate Registration for Third & Final Phase” link you will find on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Provide the required details correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: Complete the application form and make the payment.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation slip.

Step 7: Keep a printed copy for future use.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Application Fees

As part of the web counselling process, candidates must pay a compulsory processing fee to complete registration. The fee is set at Rs 1,200 for OC and BC candidates, while SC and ST candidates need to pay Rs 600. Payments can be made online via credit card, debit card, or net banking. Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for complete details regarding the AP EAMCET 2025 third and final counselling round.