AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Third, Final Phase Allotment Result Releasing Today At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare the Phase 3 seat allotment results for AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2025 on September 20, marking the final round of admissions for engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture programmes. Candidates who registered and filled web options for this round can check their allotment status at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in using their hall ticket number and date of birth. This round is crucial as it concludes the admission process, with the academic session already underway. Students allotted seats must report to their respective colleges by September 22, 2025. Meanwhile, classes for newly admitted students officially began on September 19, ensuring the academic year starts as scheduled.

The Phase 3 results will conclude the EAMCET 2025 counselling process, ensuring that all remaining seats across participating colleges are filled. Seat allotments will be made based on candidates’ ranks, chosen preferences, reservation categories, and the availability of seats in respective institutions.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Steps to download here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Go to the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Select the Phase 3 seat allotment result link.

Enter your hall ticket number along with your date of birth.

Download the allotment order and take a printout for reporting at the assigned college.

AP EAMCET 2025: Important guidelines

Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges by September 22, 2025.

Failure to report within the given timeline may result in cancellation of the allotment.

Required documents include the allotment order, AP EAMCET hall ticket, rank card, Class 10 & 12 mark sheets, caste/income certificates (if applicable), and fee payment receipts.

AP EAMCET 2025: Documents required