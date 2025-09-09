AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Third, Final Round Registration Begins At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started registrations for the third and final round of AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 from September 9. Students aspiring for admission to engineering and pharmacy courses can apply on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, until September 11, 2025. To complete the registration, candidates need to log in with their AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth. This last phase of counselling will be conducted as per a fixed schedule.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Important dates

Certificate verification: September 9 to 12, 2025

Web options entry: September 9 to 12, 2025

Modification of options: September 13, 2025

Seat allotment announcement: September 15, 2025

Self-reporting and reporting at colleges: September 15 to 17, 2025

Classes begin: September 15, 2025

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Select “Candidate Registration for Third & Final Phase.” Provide the required details and log in. Complete the application form and make the payment. Submit the form and download the confirmation slip. Keep a printed copy for future use.

As part of the web counselling process, candidates must pay a compulsory processing fee to complete registration. The fee is set at Rs 1,200 for OC and BC candidates, while SC and ST candidates need to pay Rs 600. Payments can be made online via credit card, debit card, or net banking. Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for complete details regarding the AP EAMCET 2025 third and final counselling round.