AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

AP EAMCET Exam 2023:Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2023 has been released, candidates who have applied for the AP EAMCET exam can now download their EAMCET AP Hall ticket from the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The direct link has been shared below. Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy exams have been scheduled on different days. Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry are included in the AP EAMCET Engineering Exam Syllabus, whereas Botany, Zoology, Physics, and Chemistry are included in the Agriculture and Pharmacy Exam Syllabus. The exam will be held in two three-hour stints, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

AP EAMCET 2023: Exam Date

AP EAMCET 2023 exam will be conducted for those candidates who are seeking admissions in engineering, agricultural and medical courses in state colleges and universities in Andhra Pradesh. AP EAMCET 2023 Engineering exams will be held from May 15, 2023 to 19, 2023. The AP EAMCET 2023 Agriculture and Medical exam will be conducted from May 22 to 23, 2023. The EAMCET AP exam will be conducted by JNTU Anantapur on behalf of APSCHE.

AP Eamcet Hall Ticket- Direct Download Link

AP EAMCET 2023: Here's how to download

Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on AP EAPCET 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details

Take a printout for future reference.

AP Engineering question paper will consist of a total of 160 questions comprising 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry whereas Pharmacy and Agriculture question paper will consist of a total of 160 questions comprising of 80 questions in Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry.