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NewsEducationAP EAMCET hall ticket 2026 out; check how to download admit card at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET 2026 HALL TICKET RELEASE

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2026 out; check how to download admit card at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The admit card for AP EAMCET are now available on the official website. Students can now check and download their scorecard.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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AP EAMCET hall ticket 2026 out; check how to download admit card at cets.apsche.ap.gov.inAP EAMCET

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has released the admit card for AP EAMCET 2026, which is now available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who registered for this exam can now check and download their hall ticket using their login credentials.

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