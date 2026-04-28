NewsEducationAP EAMCET hall ticket 2026 out; check how to download admit card at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET hall ticket 2026 out; check how to download admit card at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
The admit card for AP EAMCET are now available on the official website. Students can now check and download their scorecard.
Trending Photos
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has released the admit card for AP EAMCET 2026, which is now available on the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who registered for this exam can now check and download their hall ticket using their login credentials.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement