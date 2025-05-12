AP EAMCET Hall Tickets 2025 Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

AP EAMCET 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada has released the hall tickets for the AP EAPCET 2025 (earlier known as AP EAMCET). Students who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAPCET 2025 will be held on different dates for different streams. The Agriculture and Pharmacy exams will be held on May 19 and 20, while the Engineering exams will take place from May 21 to 27. The Engineering tests will be conducted in two shifts daily — 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

AP EAMCET 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Click on the “Download AP EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket” link on the homepage. Enter your registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number, and date of birth. Click the “Submit” button. Your hall ticket will appear on the screen — download and save it. Verify all the details on the hall ticket for accuracy. Take a printout and carry it along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre

AP EAMCET 2025: Exam pattern

According to the AP EAMCET 2025 exam pattern, the Engineering paper will feature 160 multiple-choice questions — 80 from Mathematics, 40 from Physics, and 40 from Chemistry. For the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, the paper will also have 160 questions, divided into 40 questions each from Botany and Zoology (under Biology), and 40 questions each from Physics and Chemistry.