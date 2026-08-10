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AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment 2026 out; Reporting begins today, August 10

Candidates should download the provisional allotment order and take a printout, since it will be needed at multiple stages of the admission process.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 11:13 AM IST
AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment 2026 out; Reporting begins today, August 10

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment 2026 out; Reporting begins today, August 10
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