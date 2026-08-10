/AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment 2026 out; Reporting begins today, August 10

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Phase 1 seat allotment result for AP EAMCET 2026 on Sunday, August 9, on the official counselling portal, cap.apcfss.in.
Those candidates who took part in the AP EAMCET counselling process and submitted their web options can now check their allotted college and course on the portal.
The APEAMCET Phase 1 allotment will decide the college and branch provisionally assigned to each candidate, based on their AP EAMCET rank, category, local status, the choices they submitted, and seat availability.
Those allotted a seat now need to complete the admission formalities within the given deadline in order to hold on to it.
Candidates who are allotted a seat must report to their respective college between August 10 and August 15 to confirm admission, with classes set to begin on August 10.
The counselling authority has also opened self-reporting online, where candidates need to accept their seat and pay the required fee after downloading the allotment order.
To check and download the allotment result, candidates need to visit cap.apcfss.in and go to the login page for Phase 1 seat allotment.
To check the alottment details candidates must enter their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth, along with the CAPTCHA code shown on screen, and submit the details.
Once logged in, the allotted college, branch, and other admission details will appear on screen.
Candidates should download the provisional allotment order and take a printout, since it will be needed at multiple stages of the admission process.
The allotment letter carries details candidates are expected to verify carefully, including their name, roll number, category, the allotted institution and course, and fee details.
Candidates are also being sent their allotment status via SMS on their registered mobile numbers.
Those who are not satisfied with their Phase 1 allotment have the option of waiting for the second and final phase of counselling instead of accepting the current seat.
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