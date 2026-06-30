/AP EAMCET result 2026 out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Direct link to check rank card

AP EAMCET result 2026 out: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026.
Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check and download their rank cards by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
To access the AP EAMCET result 2026, candidates will need to log in using their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.
The offiicals have released the AP EAMCET result 2026 on the official webiste, candidates can check the result and download their rank card using their login details.
The AP EAMCET 2026 rank card includes:
Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination will be eligible to participate in the AP EAMCET 2026 counselling process. APSCHE is expected to announce the counselling schedule, including registration, certificate verification, web options entry and seat allotment, shortly on its official website.
Applicants are advised to keep multiple copies of their rank cards, as they will be required during the counselling and admission process.
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