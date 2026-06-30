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  • /AP EAMCET result 2026 out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Direct link to check rank card

AP EAMCET result 2026 out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Direct link to check rank card

AP EAMCET result 2026 out: Candidates who have appeared for the AP EAMCET exam 2026, can check their result at the official website using their login details like roll number.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
AP EAMCET result 2026 out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Direct link to check rank card

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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