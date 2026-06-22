Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /AP EAMCET result 2026: Scorecards to be released shortly, Check direct link here

AP EAMCET result 2026: Scorecards to be released shortly, Check direct link here

AP EAMCET result 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the AP EAMCET 2026 results soon at the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 10:49 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
AP EAMCET result 2026: Scorecards to be released shortly, Check direct link here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
AP EAMCET result 2026: Scorecards to be released shortly, Check details here
AP EAMCET result 20263 min ago
2
Auto news4 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 20266 min ago
4
Thalapathy Vijay17 min ago
5
Punjab25 min ago