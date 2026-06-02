AP EAMCET result 2026 today? Check date, time and how to download scorecard

AP EAMCET result 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET/EAPCET) 2026 result is expected to be announced today, June 2, by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Candidates will be able to check their rank cards and merit list on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

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AP EAMCET result 2026 date and time

As per the reports, APSCHE is likely to release the AP EAMCET 2026 result, merit list and rank cards around 11 AM on June 2, 2026. However, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Official website to check AP EAMCET result 2026

Candidates can check their results at:

cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

How to download AP EAMCET 2026 scorecard

Once the AP EAMCET result link is active, follow these steps to access the rank card:

First, visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Then click on the AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2026 Result link.

Now, enter your registration number and hall ticket Number.

Submit the details.

The rank card will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future admission and counselling purposes.

Details mentioned on the AP EAMCET rank card

The AP EAMCET 2026 scorecard will contain:

Candidate's name

Hall ticket number

Registration number

Date of birth

Category details

Stream applied for

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

AP EAMCET rank

Qualifying status

Category rank (if applicable)

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Those candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible to participate in the AP EAMCET counselling process for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy programmes offered by participating institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

The AP EAPCET 2026 examinations were conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education between May 12 and May 20.