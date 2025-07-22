AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2025: Phase 1 Result Releasing Today At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TS EAMCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the AP EAMCET 2025 Phase 1 seat allotment results today, July 22. Candidates can view their allotment status by visiting the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. For college-wise seat allotment details, applicants need to select their desired college and branch from the dropdown menu provided on the portal.

The registration for AP EAMCET 2025 counselling ended on July 16, 2025, with certificate verification taking place on July 17. Candidates were given the opportunity to fill in their web options between July 13 and July 18, while a separate window for modifying their choices was available on July 19. Students who have been allotted seats are required to complete the self-reporting process and report to their respective colleges between July 23 and July 26, 2025. The academic session is set to commence on August 4, 2025.

TS EAMCET 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Seat Allotment Result – Phase 1.”

Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your seat allotment details will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future reference.

TS EAMCET 2025: Documents required

AP EAMCET 2025 Rank Card AP EAMCET 2025 Hall Ticket Intermediate or equivalent marksheet Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or equivalent) Transfer Certificate (TC) Study Certificates from Class 6 to Intermediate Valid EWS Certificate for 2025 (if applicable) Residence Certificate for the past 7 years preceding the qualifying examination Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of parent (father or mother) Income Certificate Local Status Certificate (if applicable)

Candidates must carry both original documents and photocopies of all the above-mentioned certificates while reporting to their allotted college.