AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Final Phase Allotment List Result Releasing Today At eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Steps To Download Here

AP EAPCET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the final phase seat allotment result for AP EAMCET 2025 on September 18, 2025. Registered candidates can view their results on the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates allotted seats must complete self-joining and report to their respective colleges by September 22, 2025. As per the schedule, classwork will begin on September 19, 2025. AP EAPCET seat allotment will be carried out based on the options chosen by candidates, taking into account their merit rank and reservation category (SC, ST, BC, PwD, NCC, CAP, sports, and games quota, etc.). The results will be published on the official website as per the announced schedule. Candidates must download their allotment order online, and the details will also be shared via their registered mobile number.

A total of 3,62,429 students registered for AP EAPCET 2025. Among them, 2,64,840 appeared for the Engineering stream, and 75,460 for Agriculture and Pharmacy. In Engineering, 1,89,748 qualified, marking a pass percentage of 71.65%. For Agriculture and Pharmacy, 67,761 students cleared the test, recording a pass rate of 89.8%.

AP EAPCET 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official AP EAMCET website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2025 (Final Phase).

A login page will appear—enter your required details.

Submit the information to view your seat allotment result.

Download the result after checking it.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Once the seat allotment results are declared, candidates can choose to accept, freeze, upgrade, or withdraw their allotted seat. Those who accept must report to the respective college. Since this is the third and final phase of AP EAMCET Counselling 2025, students unhappy with their allotment will not have another chance to participate in further rounds.