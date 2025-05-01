AP ECET 2025 Hall Tickets Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Admit Cards Here

AP ECET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP ECET 2025 admit cards today, May 1. Students who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP ECET 2025 will be held on May 6 as a computer-based test. The exam will take place in two sessions from 9 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM. It will cover various subjects including Agricultural Engineering, Ceramic Technology, Civil Engineering, Computer Science (CSE), Chemical Engineering, BSc (Mathematics), Electrical and Electronics (EEE), Electronics and Communication (ECE), Electronics and Instrumentation (EIE), Mechanical, Metallurgical, Mining Engineering, and Pharmacy.

The AP ECET 2025 written exam will be held on May 6, 2025. It will consist of 200 objective-type questions, carrying a total of 200 marks. To qualify for a rank, candidates must score at least 25 percent of the total marks — that is, 50 out of 200 — across the four subjects (or three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics students). However, there is no minimum qualifying mark requirement for SC/ST candidates to be ranked.

AP ECET 2025: Here's how to download hall ticket

Go to the official AP ECET website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Click on the "AP ECET Hall Ticket 2025" link on the homepage. A login page will appear — enter your credentials as required. Click the "Submit" button to view your admit card. Review the details on the hall ticket and download it. Take a printout for use on the exam day and future reference.

Students will be given ranks based on the marks they score in the APECET 2025 exam. The Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) 2025 is held for diploma holders and B.Sc. degree holders (with Mathematics as one of the subjects). It will be conducted by JNTU Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for the 2025–2026 academic year.