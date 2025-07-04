AP ECET Counselling Registration 2025 Begins Today At ecet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP ECET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), in collaboration with the Department of Technical Education (DTE), has commenced the AP ECET 2025 counselling process from July 4. Candidates interested in securing admissions can now apply online through the official website — ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The last date to complete the registration is July 8.

As per the official schedule, certificate verification at designated helpline centres will be conducted from July 4 to July 9. Candidates who successfully register and qualify can select their preferred courses and colleges online between July 7 and July 10. Additionally, applicants will be able to make changes to their web options on July 11.

AP ECET 2025: Important dates

Event Dates Registration July 4 to 8, 2025 Verification of uploaded certificates July 4 to 9, 2025 Exercising the Web options July 7 to 10, 2025 Change of Web options July 11, 2025 Release of Seat Allotment Result July 13, 2025 Self-Reporting and Reporting at College July 14 to 17, 2025

AP ECET 2025 Counselling: Here's how to register

Candidates who have qualified the APECET 2025 exam are eligible to take part in the counselling process. To complete the application online, follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official AP ECET website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘AP ECET 2025 Counselling Registration’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself by creating an account, then log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Fill out the application form carefully and pay the counselling fee.

Step 5: Upload the required documents as per the given guidelines.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy for future use.

AP ECET 2025 Counselling: Application fees

Candidates from the OC and BC categories need to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,200, while those belonging to SC/ST categories are required to pay Rs 600. The fee can be paid online using options like credit card, debit card, net banking, and other available payment modes on the official website.