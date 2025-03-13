AP ECET Registration 2025 Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP ECET Registration 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started accepting online applications for the AP Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2025 from March 12, 2025. Candidates can apply on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in until April 7. The AP ECET exam, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, helps students get admission into first-year BTech and BPharm programs.

The application correction window will be open from April 24 to 26, allowing students to make changes to their submitted forms. Admit cards will be available for download from May 1 on the official website, and the exam will be held on May 6. The preliminary answer key will be released on May 8. The application fee is Rs 600 for OC candidates, Rs 550 for BC candidates, and Rs 500 for SC/ST candidates. Those who miss the deadline can still apply by April 12 with a late fee of Rs 1000 or by April 17 with a late fee of Rs 2000.

AP ECET Registration 2025: Steps to register here

Step 1: Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Register by providing your personal details and contact information.

Step 3: Pay the application fee online.

Step 4: Upload the required scanned documents, including your photograph, signature, Class 10 and 12 certificates, and caste certificate (if applicable).

Step 5: Submit the AP ECET 2025 application form as per the instructions.

The AP ECET is conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) in two sessions: morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and afternoon (3 PM to 6 PM). The exam covers various subjects, including Agricultural Engineering, Ceramic Technology, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Chemical Engineering, BSc (Mathematics), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering (EIE), Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical Engineering, Mining Engineering, and Pharmacy.