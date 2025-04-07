AP ECET Registration 2025 Ends Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP ECET Registration 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the AP ECET 2025 registration without a late fee on Monday, April 7, 2025. Eligible candidates should fill out and submit their forms on the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in — before the deadline to avoid extra charges. The AP ECET 2025 exam will be held on May 6, 2025. The preliminary answer key will be released on May 8, and candidates can raise objections until May 10, 2025.

AP ECET Registration 2025: Important dates

Last date to submit the online application without a late fee: April 7, 2025 With a late fee of Rs 1000: April 12, 2025 With a late fee of Rs 2000: April 17, 2025 With a late fee of Rs 4000: April 22, 2025 With a late fee of Rs 10,000: April 28, 2025 Candidates can make corrections in their submitted application form between April 24 and April 26, 2025 Hall tickets will be available to download from May 1, 2025

AP ECET Registration 2025: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the link for AP ECET 2025 registration on the homepage.

Enter your details to register and pay the application fee.

Fill out the application form and upload any required documents.

Review all the information carefully, then submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future use.

The exam will be computer-based and conducted in English. It will last for three hours. The question paper will have 200 multiple-choice questions, each worth one mark. There is no negative marking, so candidates won’t lose marks for wrong answers. The total marks for the test will be 200.

Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay Rs 600 while filling out the form. Those from the BC category need to pay Rs 550, and SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 500.