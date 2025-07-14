AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT At ecet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Direct Link Here

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) along with The Department of Technical Education has officially declared the results of AP ECET Seat Allotment 2025. All the candidates who have participated in the counselling process can check their result through the official website, i.e. ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates must know that after the allotment of college, they will have to complete the reporting and self-reporting to the allotted college from 14th July, 2025 to 17th July, 2025. Candidates were given time from 4th to 8th July, 2025 to register themselves for the counselling process and only candidates who appeared for AP ECET exam are eligible for the counselling procedure. While, candidates were given time from 7th to 10th July to exercise their web options.

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of AP ECET seat allotment result 2025 link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your hall ticket number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your AP ECET seat allotment result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the details, then save and download it for future reference.

The web-based counselling process is being conducted to facilitate admissions into Engineering and Pharmacy programmes offered by both university-affiliated and private institutions across the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic session 2025-26. This initiative ensures a streamlined and transparent admission procedure for eligible candidates seeking entry into professional courses. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.