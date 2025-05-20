AP ICET 2025 Result OUT At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download the Result Here

AP ICET 2025 Result: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has officially declared the AP ICET (Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test) today, i.e. 20th May, 2025, Tuesday. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their results from the official website, ie. cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP ICET takes place for students to take admission across various colleges and universities in Andhra Pradesh for MBA and MCA programmes. The examination took place on 7th May, 2025 in two shifts, first from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and other from 2:30 PM to 5 PM. The provisional answer key was released on 10th May and students were given time to raise their objections until 12th May, 2025.

AP ICET 2025 Result: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘Results’ and ‘Rank Card’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your hall ticket number and registration number and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, AP ICET 2035 Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the scorecard.

Step 7: Print out your marksheet for future reference.

AP ICET 2025 Result: About the Exam

The AP ICET examination consists of questions from three sections, Mathematical Ability, Analytical Ability and Communication Ability and has a total of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs), one mark is awarded for each correct answer and no marks are deducted for incorrect and no response. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.