AP ICET REGISTRATION 2025

AP ICET Counselling 2025: Phase 1 Registration Begins At icet-sche.aptonline.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

AP ICET 2025: Students who are allotted seats in this round must report to their respective colleges between July 20 and July 22 to confirm their admission and complete the formalities for joining, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AP ICET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially started the registration process for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025 Phase 1 counselling from today, July 10. All candidates who have qualified in the AP ICET examination can now take part in the counselling process by visiting the official website — icet-sche.aptonline.in. The deadline to complete the registration and web options entry is July 14, 2025.

Once the registration and choice-filling process is completed, APSCHE will announce the AP ICET Phase 1 seat allotment results on July 19, 2025. The allotment will be based on candidates’ entrance test rank, category, preferences of courses and colleges, and availability of seats in participating institutions. Students who are allotted seats in this round must report to their respective colleges between July 20 and July 22 to confirm their admission and complete the formalities for joining.

AP ICET 2025: Important dates

AP ICET 2025 Counselling Schedule
Event Dates
Registration 10/07/2025 to 14/07/2025
Verification of Uploaded Certificates 11/07/2025 to 15/07/2025
Web Options 13/07/2025 to 16/07/2025
Change of Web Options 17/07/2025
Allotment of Seats From 19/07/2025
Self-Reporting 20/07/2025 to 22/07/2025
Commencement of Classwork From 21/07/2025

 

 

AP ICET 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for AP ICET 2025 counselling registration.
Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number, date of birth, and make the required payment.
Step 4: Save your login details and click on the final submission button to complete the process.

AP ICET 2025: Application fees

For AP ICET 2025 counselling registration, candidates from the General and OBC categories are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,200. Meanwhile, those belonging to SC, ST, or PwD categories need to pay a reduced fee of Rs 600.

