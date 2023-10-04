AP ICET Seat Allotment 2023 Phase 1 Result Declared At icet-sche.aptonline.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Allotment Here

AP ICET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP ICET seat allotment result 2023. Candidates who applied for the first phase of the Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling 2023 can check AP ICET seat allotment 2023 through the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in. Those allotted seats in the phase 1 allotment round can report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission process from October 4, 2023. When reporting for the admission process, students are advised to carry all relevant documents with them.

AP ICET Seat Allotment 2023: Direct Link

AP ICET Seat Allotment 2023: Here's How To Check Result

- Go to the official website of AP ICET, icet-sche.aptonline.in 2023

- Click on the link “Provisional Allotment Order(Download) & Self Reporting”

- Candidates will be redirected to another page

- Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth

- Click on submit

- AP ICET seat allotment result 2023 will be displayed

- Download the allotment order for future reference

AP ICET 2023: Documents Required At Reporting

- AP ICET hall ticket 2023

- AP ICET rank card 2023

- Fee receipt

- Degree provisional certificate

- Degree marks memo or consolidated marks memo

- Intermediate marks memo or diploma marks memo

- SSC or its equivalent marks memo

- Class 9 to degree study certificates or residence certificate

AP ICET 2023: Exam Details

The AP ICET is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to first-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programs in universities and colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The AP ICET is conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).