AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 Out: Check how to download scorecard at bie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2026 has been declared on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Students can check and download their scorecards using their hall ticket number for further academic use.
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The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the AP Intermediate Results 2026 for both 1st- and 2nd-year students today. Students can now easily check their marks online through official websites or even via WhatsApp.
Where to Check AP Inter Results 2026
Students can check their results on the official websites:
bie.ap.gov.in
resultsbie.ap.gov.in
Students can also check their results on WhatsApp by sending Hi to 9552300009 (Mana Mitra service).
How to Check AP Inter Results 2026 Online
Follow these simple steps:
Visit the official website
Click on the AP Inter Results 2026 link
Select 1st year or 2nd year result
Enter your hall ticket number
Click on submit
Your result will appear on the screen
Download or take a printout
Students can also download their marks memo online once the results are declared.
Important Details in Marks Memo
Students will find the following details in their marks memo:
Student name
Hall ticket number
Subject-wise marks
Total marks
Result status (Pass/Fail)
The AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2026 has been released, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can easily check and download their scorecards from the official website bie.ap.gov.in using their hall ticket number. Students are advised to save and print their marks memo for future reference and plan their next academic steps accordingly.
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