Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3037487https://zeenews.india.com/education/ap-inter-1st-2nd-year-result-2026-out-check-how-to-download-scorecard-at-bie-ap-gov-in-3037487.html
NewsEducationAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 Out: Check how to download scorecard at bie.ap.gov.in
INTER RESULTS 2026 AP

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 Out: Check how to download scorecard at bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2026 has been declared on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Students can check and download their scorecards using their hall ticket number for further academic use.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 Out: Check how to download scorecard at bie.ap.gov.inAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced the AP Intermediate Results 2026 for both 1st- and 2nd-year students today. Students can now easily check their marks online through official websites or even via WhatsApp.

Where to Check AP Inter Results 2026

Students can check their results on the official websites:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

bie.ap.gov.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Students can also check their results on WhatsApp by sending Hi to 9552300009 (Mana Mitra service).

How to Check AP Inter Results 2026 Online

Follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website

Click on the AP Inter Results 2026 link

Select 1st year or 2nd year result

Enter your hall ticket number

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download or take a printout

Students can also download their marks memo online once the results are declared.

Important Details in Marks Memo

Students will find the following details in their marks memo:

Student name

Hall ticket number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result status (Pass/Fail)

The AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Result 2026 has been released, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can easily check and download their scorecards from the official website bie.ap.gov.in using their hall ticket number. Students are advised to save and print their marks memo for future reference and plan their next academic steps accordingly.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Pat Cummins
Good news for SRH ! Pat Cummins likely to rejoin squad ahead of CSK clash
Delhi-Dehradun expressway
Delhi-Dehradun Eway: Property prices to increase by 15–25%; Should you invest?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on brink of history, likely to break Tendulkar's record
assault case
Delhi LG praises swift police action in army officer assault case
Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir's Tulip garden sees massive 3.5 lakh footfall in 2026
women reservation
Karnataka: Kumaraswamy says 33% women's reservation will transform politics
 Pakistan
Pakistan: Imran Khan's sisters denied meeting at Adiala jail
mobility
World’s 7 longest railway platforms revealed: India dominates with 6 entries
Rahul Sinha DNA analysis
DNA Decodes: Why Trump called PM Modi before striking a deal with Iran
United States
The Hormuzian Claw: The new superweapon born out of US–Iran conflict