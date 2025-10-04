AP Inter Exam 2025-26: 1st, 2nd Year Tentative Schedule Released At bie.ap.gov.in- Check Details Here

AP Inter Exam 2025-26: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the tentative schedule for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 for both first-year and second-year students. The exams are set to begin on February 23, 2026, and will run until March 24, 2026, with all sessions taking place from 9 AM to 12 noon. The AP Inter 1st-year (Class 11) exams will start on February 23, 2026, with language papers including Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, and Persian (Paper I).

The AP Inter 2nd-year (Class 12) exams will begin on February 24, 2026, starting with the Second Language Paper II. Key subjects including English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, History, Commerce, and Civics will be held in phased schedules up to March 24, 2026. BIEAP Secretary Dr. Narayana Bharat Gupta noted that this is a tentative timetable, and changes may be made based on public holidays and festivals such as Holi, Ugadi, and Ramadan in 2026.

AP Inter 1st Year Schedule 2026: Important dates

Date Subject February 23, 2026 Second Language Paper-I (Telugu/Sanskrit/Urdu/Hindi/Tamil/Oriya/Kannada/Arabic/French/Persian) February 25, 2026 English Paper-I February 27, 2026 History Paper-I March 2, 2026 Mathematics Paper-IA / Civics Paper-I March 5, 2026 Biology Paper-I (Botany/Zoology) March 7, 2026 Economics Paper-I March 10, 2026 Physics Paper-I March 12, 2026 Commerce Paper-I March 14, 2026 Civics Paper-I / Bridge Course Mathematics-I (for Bi.PC students) March 17, 2026 Chemistry Paper-I March 20, 2026 Public Administration Paper-I / Logic Paper-I March 24, 2026 Modern Language Paper-I / Geography Paper-I, Modern Language Paper-II / Geography Paper-II

AP Inter 2st Year Schedule 2026: Important dates

Date Subject February 24, 2026 Second Language Paper-II February 26, 2026 English Paper-II February 28, 2026 Botany Paper-II / History Paper-II March 03, 2026 Mathematics Paper-IIA / Civics Paper-II March 06, 2026 Zoology Paper-II / Economics Paper-II March 09, 2026 Mathematics Paper-IIB / Economics Paper-I March 11, 2026 Commerce Paper-II / Sociology Paper-II / Fine Arts, Music Paper-II March 13, 2026 Physics Paper-II / Commerce Paper-I / Sociology Paper-I / Fine Arts, Music Paper-I March 16, 2026 Bridge Course Mathematics-II (for Bi.PC students) March 18, 2026 Chemistry Paper-II March 23, 2026 Public Administration Paper-II / Logic Paper-II

Practical exams for General courses are scheduled from February 1 to 10, 2026, and will be conducted in two sessions — the first from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second from 2 PM to 5 PM, including Sundays. Vocational course practical exams will be held from January 27 to February 10, 2026. The Ethics and Human Values exam is set for January 21, 2026, from 10 AM to 1 PM, while the Environmental Education exam will be conducted on January 23, 2026, from 10 AM to 1 PM. The Samagra Shiksha Vocational Trade (NSQF Level-4) theory exam will take place on February 13, 2026, from 10 AM to 12 noon.